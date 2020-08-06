TPSO searching for two teens

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

Have you seen either of these two teenagers?



Pictures courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

17- year-old Desiree Stakes and 16-year-old Cardasha Harris both went missing this month.

Stakes has been missing since 2:00 p.m. on August 3rd and Harris has not been seen since 3 p.m. on August 5.

Stakes is described this way:

5’3″ tall

96 pounds

Blonde hair

TPSO describes Harris this way:

5’3″ tall

Weighs about 160 pounds

Stakes and Harris join over 45 teenagers who have reportedly run away in Tangipahoa Parish this year.

“Finding missing juveniles, who are those under 18, is an important focus for this office,” states Sheriff Edwards. “Though the majority of missing juvenile cases lack a criminal component, our end goal is to see that children return home safe.”

If you have any information about the location of either Desiree Stakes or Cardasha Harris, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.