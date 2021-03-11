TPSO asking for public’s help locating missing teen

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you know where this person is located?

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

This teenager’s name is Blake Davidge and according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “he was last seen by his parents at home around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 9.”

The Hammond native is described this way by authorities:

17 years old

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 140 lbs.

Blonde hair and hazel eyes

TPSO says, Davidge “has a scar on the left side of his face and was wearing blue shorts, a gray Hollister shirt and black and yellow shoes.”

If you know where Blake Davidge is, please call TPSO at (985) 345-6150 and ask for Detective Jessica Murray.