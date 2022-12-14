FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Town of Farmerville released a statement after the area was affected by a tornado storm.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this devastating tornado. Thank you for all the overwhelming calls and support we have received. So many of you have offered your support and asked how you can help. At the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation center, 116 Cox Ferry Rd, we are accepting donations of non-perishable items and clothing to put together food and clothing boxes. They are also accepting toiletries and hygiene items to include. Any large donations such as furniture and appliances, can be dropped off at the Gym at 606 Bernice St. Farmerville. For monetary donations, an account has been set up at Marion State Bank, #1234250. Please consider donating financially so items and services can be met as they arise. Town of Farmerville

If a church or organization would like to help with meal preparation, contact the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 318-368-3729 or the Mayor’s Office at 318-368-9242 to schedule a time. To view other donation drop-off sites, view the table below.