KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Before you depart from or touch down in the Big Easy, find out what the best dining options are at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The airport has both local treasures and popular chains like Chick-fil-A, Pandra Express and Starbucks.

But, if there’s one thing tourists travel to New Orleans for, it’s the food. And apparently, it lives up to the hype because the top three rated dining spots at MSY are New Orleans favorites.

Here’s the top five rated dining options at MSY, according to Yelp reviews.

MSY describes Cure as a “sophisticated New Orleans cocktail bar.” It’s a 2018 James Beard Award Winner for Outstanding Cocktail Program. It has a 2.8 rating based on eight reviews.

Vino Volo’s website boasts about serving up wine in a relaxing setting. Travelers can also order locally sourced coffee, sandwiches, salads, pastries and empanadas. It has a 3.2 rating based on 66 reviews.

This MSY spot for a quick bite is based on the French Quarter’s Lucky Dogs hot dog carts. It comes in at #3 on the list with a 3.6 rating based on 12 reviews.

“Kinda corny reviewing a Hot Dog kiosk while waiting for a flight at Gate 3, Terminal One, in beautiful Louis Armstrong Airport — but Yelpers, the doggies were really good, and hit the spot,” said reviewer James M.

This New Orleans restaurant serves up Cajun and Creole dishes. It has a 3.6 rating based on 146 reviews. Most reviewers rave about the restaurant’s classic New Orleans dishes like gumbo and po’boys.

According to MSY, the restaurant pays homage to the late “Queen of Creole Cuisine,” Leah Chase.

It’s no surprise that this New Orleans staple tops the list. The MSY location ranks #1 with a 4.3 rating based on 100 reviews. Actually, the airport location ranks higher than all the other Cafe Du Monde locations in Greater New Orleans. Locals and tourists alike must be impressed!

Find MSY’s entire list of dining options on the airport’s website.

