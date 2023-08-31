MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, reports confirmed that Tom Pearson, the director for the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, is no longer employed by the City of Monroe. According to the Ouachita Citizen, officials of the City of Monroe did not confirm the reason for Pearson leaving the position.

Pearson became the director of the zoo in 2020. Reports confirmed that Pearson’s last day as the director was on August 17, 2023.

