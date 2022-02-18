HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a daycare facility on Wednesday, February 16.

A deputy arrived at Little Dreamers Early Learning and found that a toddler had escaped through a hole in the fence.

The child was estimated to be 2 or 3 years old.

A witness says the toddler was seen in the median of the road.

The witness further stated that the toddler was one step from the center lane of the highway where the double yellow line is located.

The deputy attempted to fix the fence but was unsuccessful.

An employee at the daycare was advised to make repairs to the fence.

TPSO says, “This appears to be the first time this has happened at this daycare.”

Juvenile Detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are aware of this incident.

Little Dreamers Early Learning is located at 44129 S Airport Rd.