Toddler dies in late-night car crash

VINTON, La. (KLFY) – A 3-year-old child died in a late night crash in Calcasieu parish.

Louisiana State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 about three miles east of the Texas state line in Calcasieu Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car, driven by 41-year-old Blaine Keith Lecompte of Lake Charles, was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane.

For reasons still under investigation, authorities said Lecompte failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 1993 Peterbilt 18-wheeler in front of him that was slowing to a stop due to traffic congestion. The impact caused the car to become lodged underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

Authorities say the toddler, who was not properly restrained, died at the scene. The driver, front-seat passenger, and another juvenile passenger in the Jeep were all properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured.

Lecompte was charged with DWI with child endangerment, first-degree negligent injuring, no child restraint, suspended driver’s license, and careless operation. Additional charges are possible. Toxicology samples were obtained from Lecompte and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.