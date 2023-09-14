RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 14, 2023, reports confirmed that former West Monroe High School Head Football coach, Todd Garvin, has rejoined the Ruston High School football program after being released from his teaching contract with the Ouachita Parish School Board. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Garvin will be traveling with the team to Cabot, Ark., on September 15, 2023.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Garvin was released from his teaching contract with the Ouachita Parish School Board, according to officials. Garvin was relieved of his coaching duties at the school on September 11, 2023.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, West Monroe High School announced that Garvin was placed on administrative leave nearly a month after three players from the program were taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion. The Ouachita Citizen reported that two of the players received fluids for dehydration at the hospital and another was transported to a medical center in Shreveport, La. after his symptoms continued during the night.

As a response to the incident, Garvin reportedly reached out to other local coaches to discuss how to combat the extreme temperatures. Garvin was named the Head Football Coach for the school on May 2, 2023.

Garvin is expected to coach tight ends and h-backs for the Ruston Bobcats.