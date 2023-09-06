NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee stopped in New Orleans recently and had a taste of what the Big Easy has to offer.

“I got it. Let’s try it and rate it one through ten” are Lee’s famous words before diving into something delicious.

He stopped at a handful of metro area businesses, including Monday Restaurant and Bar, BSweet Cakes and Bistro, Kajunlicious Food Therapy, AJ’s Jazzy Grill, Sweet Thangs NOLA, and Stampdat Soul and Seafood.

Monday Restaurant and Bar

A spokesperson for Monday said Lee bought over six orders of the restaurant’s sweet potato beignets. And his rating of them? A 9.5/10 for him and a 10/10 for his wife.

“What we liked about Keith is that he left us an honest review and supports Black businesses. We gained over 14,000 followers on TikTok after his review and over 5,000 on Instagram.”

Monday Restaurant and Bar’s sweet potato beignets (Courtesy: Kaelin Bass)

Try the beignets for yourself at 4327 Bienville St. in New Orleans.

BSweet Cakes and Bistro

Lee tried the red beans, corn bread and 704 wings. He also had the peach cobbler and strawberry-stuffed cheesecake for dessert. In his TikTok video of the review, he gave the wings a 9.1/10. He said the wings were his favorite menu item from BSweet.

“It’s been extremely busy since his review, for sure,” said BSweet’s owner.

BSweet Cakes and Bistro 704 wings, (Courtesy: BSweet Cakes and Bistro)

BSweet Cakes and Bistro strawberry-stuffed cheesecake (Courtesy: BSweet Cakes and Bistro)

BSweet Cakes and Bistro peach cobbler (Courtesy: BSweet Cakes and Bistro)

The much-loved 704 wings can be found at 704 N. Rampart St. in New Orleans.

Kajunlicious Food Therapy

Lee said this is the only business he gave a 10/10 to in New Orleans, and that rating was for the restaurant’s Knockout Wings and Lambchops with Knockout Sauce.

Find the Knockout dishes at 2111 Canton St. in New Orleans.

AJ’s Jazzy Grill

The business’s salmon plate and Jazzy Punch both reeled in a 9/10 from Lee. The owners said Lee also tried the hot sausage poboy.

“Not only did Keith expand our follow count on all social media platforms, he also expanded our clientele. Business has been busier than before and has helped us/the business in many ways we don’t put on display. I am extremely grateful to stumble on an opportunity like this and will forever be thankful,” said owners Angelain and Erica Dupart.

AJ’s Jazzy Grill salmon plate (Courtesy: Angelain Dupart)

AJ’s Jazzy Grill hot sausage poboy (Courtesy: Angelain Dupart)

Grab a Jazzy Punch at 1525 N. Claiborne Ave. in New Orleans.

Sweet Thangs NOLA

Sweet Thangs staff said Lee ordered a Designer Pineapple Party Snoball, which is shaved ice with homemade fresh pineapple syrup inside of a pineapple topped with fresh cut pineapples and Tajin. Lee and his sister gave it a 9/10.

“When he walked through the door, I was overjoyed I ran to give him a hug,” said owner Stricen Carter.

“Since his review, we have been selling a lot of pineapples and met a lot of new faces in the community and from all over the world. We also have thousands of new social media family from far and wide.”

A Sweet Thangs NOLA Designer Pineapple Party Snoball, (Courtesy: Stricen Carter)

The designer pineapples can be found at 2633 St. Claude Ave. in New Orleans.

Stampdat Soul and Seafood

A Stampdat spokesperson said Lee tried the signature “Stampdat Burger,” which consists of two hot sausage patties and handmade ground beef patty. Lee gave it an 8.9/10.

“We never would’ve imagined him stopping in the river parish, let alone little ole St. Rose. We have a good crowd, which keep the business flowing. But after Keith’s review, sales practically doubled. We’re very thankful and appreciative for Keith and all of the new customers we’ve been receiving.”

“Our Stampdat Burger is now our #1 seller due to Keiths review, selling over 150 burgers in one week.”

A Stampdat Burger from Stampdat Soul and Seafood

Pick up a Stampdat Burger at 109 Saint Rose Ave. in St. Rose.

“All in all, we had a time in New Orleans. I just can’t thank y’all enough for having us. This is our first stop on our food tour around the country, and I will say, extremely successful,” Lee said in his review video.

Watch his full review of each business on his TikTok page.

