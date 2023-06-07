LAKE CHARLES, La. (WNTZ)—Visit Lake Charles and local restaurants are working together to produce Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night to celebrate culinary arts in Southwest Louisiana and raise funds to support the Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality program at SOWELA. The event will take place 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Golden Nugget on Tuesday, June 27, and will be held in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff.

“The new Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality program at SOWELA has the potential to completely transform the level of training and expertise for aspiring chefs and hospitality industry professionals in Southwest Louisiana and statewide. We appreciate the participating restaurants who are investing in the future of the industry through Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.

Simultaneously, the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff is taking place with chefs from across the state competing to be named the King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. There are two chefs who are vying for the crown from the Lake Area. The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood is Chef Amanda Cusey of The Terrace in Lake Charles, and her win catapulted her career and elevated the food scene in Southwest Louisiana. Chefs from Lake Charles who are competing are Executive Chef Stephen Coblentz of Chart House and Executive Chef Greg Gizzaffi of Landry’s Seafood House.

Chuck Tastes will feature restaurants including Luna Bar & Grill, Bodega Wine Dive, Bourbon Street Deli, Paul’s Rib Shack, Coffee:30, Chart House, Landry’s Seafood House, The Terrace, The Villa Harlequin, Crying Eagle, Southern Spice, The James 710, Restaurant Calla,121 Artisan Bistro, and Insane Sausages.

Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night tickets are $50, and all proceeds from ticket sales go to support SOWELA. To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, go to ChuckTastes.com.