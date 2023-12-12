OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2023, shortly after 5:00 PM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-80 near LA-594. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe, La.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Lincoln Continental, driven by 40-year-old Kevin Walker, was traveling east on US 80. At the same time, a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, ridden by Chambliss, was traveling west on US-80.

For reasons still under investigation, the Lincoln turned left into the travel path of the Harley-Davidson. As a result, the Harley-Davidson struck the Lincoln. After the initial impact, Chambliss was ejected and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado which was traveling east on US-80, behind the Lincoln.

Chambliss, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.