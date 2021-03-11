Three brothers murdered within a week, Crimestoppers increases reward

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans mother was planning a funeral for a son who had been shot to death, then just days later, her other two sons were shot to death.

All three of her children were killed in one week.

The family is devastated and terrified.

With little information from police, they have many questions about who would kill three brothers in two separate shootings. Family members are so shaken up, that they only agreed to talk with us if we agreed not to identify them.

“We are suffering right now a huge loss. It’s the greatest void you could ever imagine,” the family member said.

On February 13, 26-year-old Bryan Veal was murdered at the corner of Loyola and Washington Avenues. Bryan was the middle child.

A week later, less than a half mile away, 21-year-old Bradley Veal, and oldest brother 30-year-old Brandon were shot on Carondelet after walking to get food.

“These kids were just ripped from us all at once,” their family member said.

The Veals’ bond was much deeper than brotherhood; they were best friends.

“If you saw one, you’d see all three of them,” the family member said. “They were inseparable and did just about everything together.”

The family member says the brothers have no history of criminal activity.

On Carondelet, a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the horrifying moments the brothers were ambushed.

At least 30 to 40 shots were fired.

12 bullets hit Vickie Boothe’s house.

Boothe said, “I hope they catch whoever did this and shot those three boys in cold blood.”

Boothe heard the gunshots as she was getting out of her car and hid until it was safe to get out. She’s heartbroken over the Veal family’s loss.

“No parent should ever have to bury a child,” Boothe said. “To bury all three of your children within a week of each other has to be just devastating.”

The boys’ mom was unable to attend the funeral because her grief is too great.

Ultimately, the inseparable trio was laid to rest during a private service with heightened security. Family members sworn were sworn to secrecy to protect everyone there.

“We want closure. We want closure for this,” the family member said.

NOPD is not saying if the shootings are connected or if they have any suspects or leads.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information.

The family is asking people to donate to Crimestoppers to increase the reward so more people are compelled to come forward with information.

If you have any information about these murders, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.