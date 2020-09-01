Three Additional Parishes approved for FEMA Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that FEMA approved his request for Individual Assistance for those in Acadia, Ouachita and Vermilion parishes that suffered damage in Hurricane Laura. This brings the total of approved parishes to nine; the governor’s request for another 14 parishes is still pending federal approval.

“This approval will help the residents of Acadia, Vermilion and Ouachita parishes move forward in their recovery from this devastating storm, which brought destructive winds from one corner of our state to the other,” Gov. Edwards said. “If you suffered damage in Hurricane Laura and live in one of the nine parishes approved by FEMA for federal assistance, please register for FEMA assistance as soon as you can, even if you aren’t sure if you qualify.”

“To those in the 14 parishes awaiting FEMA approval for assistance, know that we are advocating for you each and every day, and we know the loss you suffered in this devastating storm, which has been followed by many days of power outages,” Gov. Edwards. “We will continue to make the case to FEMA for all requested parishes to be approved for Individual Assistance.”

Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast on Thursday, August 27. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved on Friday, August 28. In his request, the Governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total. So far, FEMA has approved IA for nine parishes.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, and Vernon can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

More than 10,000 Louisianans are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels as well. If you need shelter, text LASHELTER to 898-211 for information about where to go or call 211.