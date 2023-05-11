JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Jeanerette family can no longer live in their home due to unwanted visitors taking over.

Annie Lively said she has not been able to stay at her home because thousands of honeybees have made a nest for their colony in the house.

Lively said she woke up one morning saw they were inside the house.

“At first, they weren’t inside the home at first second time it was inside the home and when the chief came, it stung me and my baby,” Lively said.

For nearly a decade, Lively has lived in her home raising her family. She said the neighbor across the street has noticed a bee problem for a long time even before Lively moved in.

“I never started seeing them until like two or three years ago,” Lively said. “She said it has been going on with this tree in the back of the house.”

Lively said she has tried to get help from the city, but they have not been able to get the bees from the home. News 10 spoke with Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois who said he and his department have done everything they can do to help out Lively’s situation.

“We are petty limited as to what we can actually do,” Mayor Bourgeois said. “We reached out to the contacts that we had as far as someone that might have been a trained professional.”

Lively is asking for help from anyone who can get rid of this bee colony to allow her and her family to continue living where they have for the past 10 years.