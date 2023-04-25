MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — With the holiday season long gone, volunteers spent Earth Day helping to help prevent erosion at a Louisiana state park with the help of thousands of Christmas trees.

On Saturday, volunteers and staff members at Fontainebleau State Park rolled up their sleeves as they placed 2,000 Christmas trees along the park’s beach. The trees are used to trap wind-blown sand and build up sand dunes, which in return, help prevent flooding and land erosion.

Volunteers included staff from the the St. Tammany Parish government, who shared video of dozens of people piling up the trees and transferring them to the beach on Facebook.

“Special thanks to everyone in our community who helped make this project a reality!” the post said.

Latest Stories