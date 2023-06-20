BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships in Baton Rouge. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 23 through Thursday, June 29. The teams will play at the Burbank Soccer Complex.

This will be the fourth time the championships will be hosted in Baton Rouge, according to Visit Baton Rouge.

“Big tournaments like these give our local economy a major boost while offering visitors a taste

of our restaurants and attractions, encouraging them to make a return trip to the Capital City,”

said Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “As these athletes compete to secure a

spot in the US Youth Soccer National Championships, we hope they enjoy their visit both on

and off the field.”

Visit Baton Rouge said the tournament is expected to bring in $20 million in economic impact to the city. The head of BREC said the organization has spent months preparing for the tournament, adding that three new lighted soccer fields were created for the games.

The Burbank Soccer Complex is located at 12400 Burbank Drive. You can learn more about the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships here.