Those impacted by Hurricane Laura prepare to be potentially slammed by Delta

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- On Wednesday, Kyle Gaspard was rummaging through the rubble left over after Hurricane Laura.

The Vermilion Parish resident says his grandmother’s home flooded during hurricane Laura. He and his family spent weeks throwing out what was left and repairing the home.

Now he’s preparing for Hurricane Delta by moving what hurricane Laura left behind.

“Everything that’s outside it’s still outside from the first hurricane,” Gaspard said. “There’s nothing inside the house right now, so we’re just picking up everything and putting it in a safer place.”

Gaspard says his grandmother went through the same thing during Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Lili. He says she grew up in the home. She refuses to leave, he said.

“We’re all here to help her. We’re trying to get her back into the house where she grew up. It’s just a long process,” he said.