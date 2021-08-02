This Week In Louisiana Politics: special elections, infrastructure, and pleas for federal relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In this episode of This Week in Louisiana Politics, infrastructure is taking the debate floor in the U.S. capitol. Senator Bill Cassidy breaks down what the major bipartisan bill could mean for Louisiana.

The Attorney General has filed a gag order against the Ronald Greene family to silence them from speaking in public or to the media about the case. The family claims Greene was killed by police, rather than in a car accident as the State Police have claimed.

Community leaders in Lake Charles are pleading with the federal government for more relief aid as the parish is still recovering from multiple hurricanes hitting the coast.

Three seats are to be filled in the Louisiana Legislature, Analyst John Couvillon with JMC Analytics discusses what the fight for each seat will look like as well as the impending redistricting session.

