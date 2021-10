(WNTZ) - As natural gas prices continue to increase, the milder weather of October is a great time to consider weatherization of your home according to Customer Service Manager Karolyn Surgent with the City of Alexandria.

“We anticipate energy costs will be higher than usual this winter so we are encouraging residents to take steps now to make their homes more energy efficient,” Surgent said. “Simple things like adding weather stripping and caulking around windows can make a big difference and will pay off with reduced energy bills. Everything you can do to keep the warm air in and the cold air out will reduce the workload on your heating system, and help lower your utility costs.”