NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Privateers have a new president to welcome home at the University of New Orleans.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors named Dr. Kathy Johnson as the eighth president of the University of New Orleans (UNO). This decision follows a comprehensive selection process that demonstrated Dr. Johnson’s qualifications and dedication to the principles of education.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Dr. Johnson stated, “I am so thrilled by this news–almost lost for words. I want to thank you for your support through these experiences here and on campus. I’m honored, I’m humbled, and I can’t wait to get to work. Thank you.”

UL System President and CEO, Dr. Jim Henderson, remarked on the significance of this appointment, saying, “This is a historic day for the University of New Orleans. Dr. Johnson’s qualifications are exceptional, but her unwavering dedication to the principles of education, her visionary leadership, and her passion for shaping the future of the university are well-aligned with the needs of the university community. She is a visionary who will navigate through the challenges of tomorrow with grace and innovation.”

Dr. Johnson qualifications showcase over 30 years in higher education in both academic and administrative roles. Her most recent position was as the executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Dr. Johnson’s has not been decided at this time.

Latest Posts: