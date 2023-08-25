BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY)– One of the largest wildfires to ever burn in Louisiana has swept through Beauregard Parish, causing mandatory evacuations and damage to the area.

Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Homeland Security and Preparedness, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Scott Fire Department were on the scene working together to contain these fires.

Jaron Leblanc, firefighter operator for the Scott Fire Department, said the crew was notified of the fire at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and packed their gear to go help put out the fire.

“We been in Sabine Parish since Monday on stand-by over there,” Leblanc said. “We fought one grass fire by Toledo Bend up there, and then 9 last night they said pack your stuff and start heading to Beauregard Parish, so we did it. We came here as fast as we can.”

Leblanc said this fire was like nothing he has ever seen before but was an experience he will never forget.

“This is a first for me,” Leblanc said. “I’ve never been to no wildland fire before. It’s definitely an experience to see how these forestry guys operate as long as the government is taking care of the government operations.”

Sergeant James Anderson of the Louisiana State Police said the flames from this wildfire caused many roads to close in the area and says keeping everyone safe from the blazes is most important.

“Wildfires are by their very title, wild and unpredictable,” Anderson said. “I can tell you that we had some roads that were closed last night due to a flare-up and fire-crossing Highway 27. We were able to re-open those roads today, as we speak right now Highway 27 is closed again. We’re hoping to have it back open soon. What is paramount here is the safety of everyone who lives in the community.”

Anderson urges everyone to remember the rules of the statewide burn ban concerning the dry conditions and hot weather.

“We’re asking that everyone not light fires outside,” Anderson said. “There is a statewide burn ban at the moment. We want to try and keep everybody safe with the dry conditions and low water. It’s important that people adhere to the restrictions of the state burn ban.”

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff, no one was injured and no homes were damaged in the fire.