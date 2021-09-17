Thibodaux Waffle House cited for staying open past curfew

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Social media was furious when they heard that a Waffle House in Thibodaux was cited for staying open past curfew to serve the linemen working to get the power back on.

Earlier this week, the Waffle House in Thibodaux was issued a citation for staying open past curfew. Pictures circulated online of linemen eating at the restaurant and that set people off that the restaurant was issued a citation because they believe the workers were here to help and deserved a hot meal.

WGNO spoke with Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete today and he said the whole thing is being blown out of proportion. The Waffle House on Canal Boulevard was issued a citation but he said the citation came after three warnings to the restaurant. Apparently, they continuously ignored the curfew rule, so that’s why the Mayor said they were issued the citation.

The Mayor also went on to say that there were plenty of hot meals available for the linemen city-wide at several distribution sites, three times a day.

The Waffle House was not shut down and they are able to stay open until the curfew which is now 10 p.m.

We reached out to Waffle House for a statement and have not heard back yet.