THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A 77-year-old man is dead after a crash in Thibodaux Saturday, June 10.
The crash happened on LA Hwy 1 near Richland Drive around 10:00 a.m. Reports show that Larry Helm was attempting to cross the highway riding on a Craftsman lawn mower when he was hit by a driver traveling North.
Helm died at the scene.
A routine toxicology report was taken from the driver at the scene.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.
