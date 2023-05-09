BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Key officials have joined forces to help Louisiana businesses prevent litter.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said litter hurts economic development in Louisiana.

“And it hurts our quality of life,” he continued.

“I challenge all Louisiana chambers and business owners to join the Clean Biz Partnership to distinguish yourselves as environmentally responsible,” said Nungesser.

Nineteen Louisiana chambers of commerce have already committed since KLB launched the program last month, which makes early adopters eligible to qualify for $1,000 after program requirements are met.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives, and Nunguesser announced a new partnership that will continue joining chambers of commerce together through the common bond of adopting best practices for litter prevention and reduction.

Clean parking lots, storefront trash receptacles, clean dumpster areas, and green spaces are a part of the program’s mission.

Businesses that participate will receive a Clean Biz Partner window cling for their storefronts, plus marketing tools and recognition in the Keep Louisiana Beautiful program.

Northern Louisiana Chambers of Commerce already participating in the Clean Biz Partnership include those in Bossier, Minden, Shreveport, Shreveport Bossier (African American COC), Union Parish, and West Monroe/West Ouachita.

Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, said that businesses large and small can make huge differences by keeping their stores and parking lots litter free.

“Addressing the litter problem in Louisiana is a responsibility we all must share, including businesses,” said Russell.

A chamber of commerce membership is not a requirement for businesses that would like to participate in the statewide cleanup.