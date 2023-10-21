LOUISIANA (NEXSTAR) – Vehicle thefts rose significantly in 2022, and as people prepare for vacations and holiday travel, it’s crucial to know which areas will be more likely to be targeted. Louisiana is no exception.

Using federal statistics, we analyzed how common vehicle thefts are in the state.

Based on FBI data from 2022, which is submitted by law enforcement agencies every year, we can see how many motor vehicle theft reports were reported in a given county.

Our analysis focused on Louisiana’s metropolitan parishes, which typically contain populations of 50,000 or more.

Here is a list of every Louisiana metropolitan parish in order of highest to lowest number of motor vehicle thefts in 2022, the most recent year of data available:

Jefferson – 907 East Baton Rouge – 488 Calcasieu – 357 Ouachita – 255 Livingston – 225 Tangipahoa – 223 Ascension – 180 Rapides – 157 Lafayette – 122 Lafourche – 120 Terrebonne – 108 St. Bernard – 99 St. Martin – 72 St. Charles – 66 St. John the Bapist – 58 West Baton Rouge – 53 Acadia – 50 Caddo – 48 Bossier – 38 Vermilion – 37 Morehouse – 37 St. Helena – 27 Grant – 26 Iberville – 19 St. James – 19 Pointe Coupee – 17 West Feliciana – 7 Plaquemines – 5

According to the data, the Louisiana metropolitan parish with the most motor vehicle thefts is Jefferson Parish, with 907 reports of thefts in 2022. Census data from 2021 shows Jefferson Parish had a population of 433,688 people, meaning about two motor vehicle thefts for every 1,000 people.

According to the data set, reports of motor vehicle thefts have steadily risen in Jefferson Parish since 2021, when 768 reported thefts happened. Motor vehicle thefts in the parish began to steadily decline after 2016, when the county saw an average of 705 thefts, a trend that continued until 2021.