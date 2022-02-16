(Stacker) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

50. Rapides Parish

20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($19,923 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,770)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($31,873)

Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($51,167)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,947)

49. Tangipahoa Parish

20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($20,254 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.2% ($30,268)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($34,724)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($52,234)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,914)

48. Livingston Parish

19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,497 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.1% ($38,822)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($48,150)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($53,568)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($55,998)

47. Plaquemines Parish

19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($23,926 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.5% ($36,952)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($37,022)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($53,284)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($65,313)

46. Natchitoches Parish

19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($19,444 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.1% ($24,001)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($26,306)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($42,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,130)

45. Beauregard Parish

17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($25,288 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.1% ($31,889)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($39,187)

Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($44,089)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,729)

44. Vernon Parish

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($23,661 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.2% ($34,239)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($35,546)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($47,514)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($64,951)

43. Union Parish

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($21,176 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.8% ($31,458)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($33,686)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($43,477)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($56,696)

42. Jefferson Davis Parish

16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,617 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($34,028)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24% ($31,499)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($44,809)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,102)

41. Lafourche Parish

16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,240 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.5% ($37,952)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.8% ($39,899)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($50,662)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($62,216)

40. St. Helena Parish

16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.4%

High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,028)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($42,759)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($43,143)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($67,500)

39. St. James Parish

16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($16,366 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.1% ($30,276)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($41,944)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($51,569)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,586)

38. St. John the Baptist Parish

15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($29,167 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($30,516)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($42,876)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($50,578)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,670)

37. Terrebonne Parish

15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21% ($30,762 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($32,060)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($35,204)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($48,025)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($59,525)

36. Webster Parish

15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($19,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42% ($18,906)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($25,619)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($28,904)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,158)

35. Pointe Coupee Parish

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($31,030 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.3% ($29,817)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($34,411)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($55,938)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($49,338)

34. De Soto Parish

14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,505 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($30,740)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.2% ($32,870)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($47,586)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($71,250)

33. St. Landry Parish

14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($19,124 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.2% ($27,884)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.8% ($31,529)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($41,646)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($53,691)

32. St. Martin Parish

14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($25,646 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43% ($31,944)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($33,098)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($48,274)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($53,500)

31. Vermilion Parish

14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($22,481 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($34,887)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($42,587)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($46,321)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($77,105)

30. Concordia Parish

14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($21,894 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($25,305)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($26,282)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($42,981)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($30,492)

29. Jackson Parish

14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($17,306 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($26,023)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($34,688)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($50,129)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($47,500)

28. Winn Parish

13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,393 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.8% ($31,757)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.1% ($27,938)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($41,923)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($68,333)

27. Red River Parish

13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($16,667 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.2% ($26,101)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.7% ($36,280)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($31,719)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4%

26. Iberville Parish

13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($26,162 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($32,800)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($38,933)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,066)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($60,625)

25. Caldwell Parish

13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($23,227 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.5% ($30,511)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.4% ($29,906)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($44,054)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($41,875)

24. Catahoula Parish

13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.7% ($15,978 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.4% ($28,967)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.1% ($45,688)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($44,010)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($64,917)

23. Iberia Parish

13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($26,448 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.7% ($30,744)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.7% ($31,994)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($46,982)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($55,827)

22. LaSalle Parish

13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.4% ($26,154 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.5% ($31,069)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.5% ($37,679)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($48,203)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,667)

21. Sabine Parish

13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($17,328 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.6% ($31,817)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($27,437)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($44,583)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,266)

20. Acadia Parish

13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21% ($24,635 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,849)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($32,287)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,903)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($47,188)

19. Richland Parish

13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.7% ($20,093 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.9% ($25,023)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($31,114)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($43,438)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($64,750)

18. Morehouse Parish

13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($19,018 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.9% ($26,179)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.7% ($28,585)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($46,602)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($49,358)

17. Bienville Parish

12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($13,500 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.5% ($27,339)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($32,039)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($43,964)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($60,804)

16. Claiborne Parish

12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($12,031 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.5% ($17,899)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($19,406)

Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($29,482)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($33,250)

15. Madison Parish

12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.1% ($16,709 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.9% ($19,647)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($26,645)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($48,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($55,511)

14. Cameron Parish

12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($18,962 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.3% ($38,566)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($34,348)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($55,256)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($109,583)

13. East Feliciana Parish

12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20% ($24,515 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.5% ($32,802)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($39,243)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($49,716)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($44,659)

12. Avoyelles Parish

12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.2% ($24,688 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.8% ($33,818)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.7% ($30,854)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,268)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($45,060)

11. Franklin Parish

12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.1% ($15,530 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.1% ($30,508)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.9% ($29,620)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($45,793)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($51,583)

10. West Carroll Parish

11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($31,909 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.7% ($30,547)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.4% ($36,114)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($43,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($61,563)

9. St. Bernard Parish

11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($20,864 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.6% ($30,732)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($35,040)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,605)

Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($52,303)

8. Washington Parish

11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($23,323 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.7% ($26,731)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($27,068)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($41,924)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($46,768)

7. Evangeline Parish

11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24.3% ($17,832 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.5% ($24,750)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.6% ($30,000)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($41,439)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($52,555)

6. Tensas Parish

11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.5% ($17,455 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.1% ($21,150)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20% ($17,244)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($43,125)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($88,333)

5. Allen Parish

11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($25,403 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.3% ($32,500)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($26,881)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($43,929)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($45,444)

4. St. Mary Parish

10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($25,169 median earnings)

High school graduate: 51% ($38,953)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.5% ($32,337)

Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($43,103)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($46,191)

3. Assumption Parish

9.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.7% ($35,139 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.1% ($38,732)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.7% ($41,903)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.4% ($50,167)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($57,679)

2. East Carroll Parish

8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 29.5% ($19,375 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.5% ($20,286)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.2% ($25,491)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($41,094)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.2%

1. Grant Parish

8.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.5% ($20,799 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.8% ($25,990)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($26,351)

Bachelor’s degree: 6% ($50,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($46,974)

