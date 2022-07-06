(Stacker) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by 2020 5-year estimated median household income.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

50. Winn Parish

Median household income: $37,764

— 25.7% below state average, 41.9% below national average

— #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide

49. Washington Parish

Median household income: $39,185

— 22.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average

— #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,833 highest among all counties nationwide

48. Sabine Parish

Median household income: $39,755

— 21.7% below state average, 38.8% below national average

— #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,805 highest among all counties nationwide

47. St. Mary Parish

Median household income: $40,218

— 20.8% below state average, 38.1% below national average

— #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,777 highest among all counties nationwide

46. Richland Parish

Median household income: $40,491

— 20.3% below state average, 37.7% below national average

— #2,429 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,757 highest among all counties nationwide

45. Caldwell Parish

Median household income: $40,690

— 19.9% below state average, 37.4% below national average

— #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,749 highest among all counties nationwide

44. St. Landry Parish

Median household income: $40,859

— 19.6% below state average, 37.1% below national average

— #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,737 highest among all counties nationwide

43. Catahoula Parish

Median household income: $40,973

— 19.3% below state average, 37.0% below national average

— #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,729 highest among all counties nationwide

42. Jackson Parish

Median household income: $41,760

— 17.8% below state average, 35.7% below national average

— #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,678 highest among all counties nationwide

41. Caddo Parish

Median household income: $42,003

— 17.3% below state average, 35.4% below national average

— #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,653 highest among all counties nationwide

40. West Carroll Parish

Median household income: $42,545

— 16.3% below state average, 34.5% below national average

— #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,608 highest among all counties nationwide

39. Jefferson Davis Parish

Median household income: $42,716

— 15.9% below state average, 34.3% below national average

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

38. Orleans Parish

Median household income: $43,258

— 14.8% below state average, 33.4% below national average

— #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,555 highest among all counties nationwide

37. Pointe Coupee Parish

Median household income: $44,201

— 13.0% below state average, 32.0% below national average

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,478 highest among all counties nationwide

36. Acadia Parish

Median household income: $44,412

— 12.6% below state average, 31.7% below national average

— #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,458 highest among all counties nationwide

35. De Soto Parish

Median household income: $44,436

— 12.5% below state average, 31.6% below national average

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,455 highest among all counties nationwide

34. Assumption Parish

Median household income: $44,742

— 11.9% below state average, 31.2% below national average

— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,432 highest among all counties nationwide

33. Ouachita Parish

Median household income: $44,934

— 11.5% below state average, 30.9% below national average

— #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,418 highest among all counties nationwide

32. St. Helena Parish

Median household income: $45,063

— 11.3% below state average, 30.7% below national average

— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,404 highest among all counties nationwide

31. Union Parish

Median household income: $45,094

— 11.2% below state average, 30.6% below national average

— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,402 highest among all counties nationwide

30. St. Bernard Parish

Median household income: $47,873

— 5.8% below state average, 26.3% below national average

— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,156 highest among all counties nationwide

29. Rapides Parish

Median household income: $48,013

— 5.5% below state average, 26.1% below national average

— #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide

28. Allen Parish

Median household income: $48,328

— 4.9% below state average, 25.6% below national average

— #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

27. Tangipahoa Parish

Median household income: $48,745

— 4.0% below state average, 25.0% below national average

— #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,070 highest among all counties nationwide

26. St. Martin Parish

Median household income: $48,884

— 3.8% below state average, 24.8% below national average

— #1,636 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,060 highest among all counties nationwide

25. Beauregard Parish

Median household income: $49,256

— 3.0% below state average, 24.2% below national average

— #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

— #2,016 highest among all counties nationwide

24. Iberville Parish

Median household income: $49,539

— 2.5% below state average, 23.8% below national average

— #1,101 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,985 highest among all counties nationwide

23. Vernon Parish

Median household income: $50,267

— 1.0% below state average, 22.7% below national average

— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,901 highest among all counties nationwide

22. Iberia Parish

Median household income: $50,602

— 0.4% below state average, 22.1% below national average

— #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,867 highest among all counties nationwide

21. LaSalle Parish

Median household income: $51,141

— 0.7% above state average, 21.3% below national average

— #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,807 highest among all counties nationwide

20. Grant Parish

Median household income: $51,449

— 1.3% above state average, 20.8% below national average

— #897 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,767 highest among all counties nationwide

19. Vermilion Parish

Median household income: $52,219

— 2.8% above state average, 19.7% below national average

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,641 highest among all counties nationwide

18. Terrebonne Parish

Median household income: $52,224

— 2.8% above state average, 19.6% below national average

— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,638 highest among all counties nationwide

17. Calcasieu Parish

Median household income: $52,866

— 4.1% above state average, 18.7% below national average

— #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,568 highest among all counties nationwide

16. St. James Parish

Median household income: $53,209

— 4.7% above state average, 18.1% below national average

— #511 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,531 highest among all counties nationwide

15. East Feliciana Parish

Median household income: $54,187

— 6.7% above state average, 16.6% below national average

— #695 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,432 highest among all counties nationwide

14. Lafourche Parish

Median household income: $54,530

— 7.3% above state average, 16.1% below national average

— #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,389 highest among all counties nationwide

13. Jefferson Parish

Median household income: $54,825

— 7.9% above state average, 15.6% below national average

— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,363 highest among all counties nationwide

12. St. John the Baptist Parish

Median household income: $55,429

— 9.1% above state average, 14.7% below national average

— #990 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,297 highest among all counties nationwide

11. Bossier Parish

Median household income: $55,448

— 9.1% above state average, 14.7% below national average

— #921 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,294 highest among all counties nationwide

10. East Baton Rouge Parish

Median household income: $56,076

— 10.4% above state average, 13.7% below national average

— #639 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide

9. Cameron Parish

Median household income: $56,902

— 12.0% above state average, 12.5% below national average

— #724 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,171 highest among all counties nationwide

8. Lafayette Parish

Median household income: $58,761

— 15.7% above state average, 9.6% below national average

— #683 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,013 highest among all counties nationwide

7. West Feliciana Parish

Median household income: $59,688

— 17.5% above state average, 8.2% below national average

— #464 highest among all counties nationwide

— #918 highest among all counties nationwide

6. Plaquemines Parish

Median household income: $65,234

— 28.4% above state average, 0.4% above national average

— #454 highest among all counties nationwide

— #565 highest among all counties nationwide

5. Livingston Parish

Median household income: $67,365

— 32.6% above state average, 3.6% above national average

— #419 highest among all counties nationwide

— #475 highest among all counties nationwide

4. West Baton Rouge Parish

Median household income: $67,813

— 33.5% above state average, 4.3% above national average

— #505 highest among all counties nationwide

— #451 highest among all counties nationwide

3. St. Charles Parish

Median household income: $68,113

— 34.1% above state average, 4.8% above national average

— #283 highest among all counties nationwide

— #442 highest among all counties nationwide

2. St. Tammany Parish

Median household income: $70,730

— 39.2% above state average, 8.8% above national average

— #363 highest among all counties nationwide

— #357 highest among all counties nationwide

1. Ascension Parish

Median household income: $82,594

— 62.6% above state average, 27.1% above national average

— #171 highest among all counties nationwide

— #163 highest among all counties nationwide

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1