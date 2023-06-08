SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A network of women is giving away a large sum of money in support of a community-based resource center in Shreveport.

The Women’s Philanthropy Network, founded in 2005, is comprised of women who care about the lives of children in Caddo Parish. Their annual dues are pooled each year, and a grant is created to award to a nonprofit that helps improve student achievement.

The network seeks grant applications each January, after which the WPN Grants Committee rigorously reviews all applications. The finalists are presented at the annual meeting of the network when all members vote to select the recipient.

This year’s recipient of the WPN grant is Volunteers for Youth Justice, specifically their comprehensive community-based resource center.

The Harbor is a collective effort between the Caddo Parish School Board, Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, the City of Shreveport, and the Caddo Parish Commission.

The Harbor’s programs, all located in one building, give children and families access to mental health counseling, physical therapies, occupational therapies, speech therapies, assistance with basic needs, advocacy for situations involving domestic violence and child abuse, workforce development, and truancy services.

Kelli Todd, VYJ’s Executive Director, said the donation from the WPN will allow VYJ to include free academic support services, parenting, and nurturing training, and train the next generation of caregivers.

WPN was created for local women of all ages and capacities to combine their charitable giving and address the strongest needs of the community. These women make a greater impact by donating together in the spirit of collective philanthropy than they would make if they donated to separate organizations.

The WPN has granted more than $1.4 million since 2005.