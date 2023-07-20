OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Most people are used to going out in the heat to work or run errands and having the privilege to return to the comfort of the cool air in their homes. Unfortunately, this is not the case for some people in the area.

I was sleeping on people’s porch. I was so hungry, I had to look in the garbage can to get food to eat to stay alive. Idabell, homeless for one year

Idabell is 67 and has been without a home for about a year, and just like her, many homeless people are battling the summer heat.

This heat is not nothing to play with. Idabell

John Wiggins says he had been homeless for about 20 years until he found a home through a program.

When I was homeless, I used to go to the library and set in the cool until it will close, and then I will leave and come back out here John Wiggins

The Wellspring offers programs for those who are unsheltered. Ms. Idabell says they have helped her in many ways, such as providing clothes and water.

We try to work with the Salvation Army, if someone is facing domestic violence we have our DV shelter where we can refer them to. We also have another shelter that is in West Monroe, which is the Two Penny Mission. We are working with Mr. Danny who just recently opened a family shelter, where women and children can go. We just recently received information from our home coalition director, that we have some funding that has been provided for us to purchase hot weather items like, additional water and fans. Calvin Williams, Assistant Director for The Wellspring Homeless Services.

Williams says they also plan to install cooling stations in the future. Call (318) 807-6200 or 211 if you need assistance.