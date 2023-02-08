MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Wellspring of Northeast Louisiana has been hosting their Civic Engagement Institute for youth on February 6 and 7, 2023. The event focused on engaging students in the democratic process and teaching them practices of civic engagement.

Jennifer Graves of Wellspring said that they want the students to know that they can make a difference right now in their environments.

“It’s a way for youth in our community to come together from different schools, to address local issues that are going on in our community, and they get to decide what topics they want to address. It’s a way for them to come together and learn the democratic process and that they can make a change. They pick topics and this year they picked bullying, drug abuse, anxiety and depression, and healthy and unhealthy relationships.”

At the end of the event, the students got to present the proposals they created to local community leaders. Each of the proposals focused on a different topic for the four options the students chose.

If you want to get involved in the next Civic Engagement Institute, or you want your student to be involved, you can call the Wellspring at (318) 323-1505.