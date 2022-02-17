NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – “The Big Easy” is down one legendary figure after it was announced that Loretta Harrison died on February 16 at the age of 66.

Affectionately called “The Praline Queen,” Harrison owned Loretta’s Authentic Pralines.

Harrison was also the chef at the well known location on North Rampart St.

This heartfelt message was shared on Facebook by Loretta’s Authentic Pralines:

We are heartbroken to share the news that our Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Loretta Harrison, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2022. Loretta Harrison, lovingly referred to as “The Praline Queen,” was the chef and owner of the historic Loretta’s Authentic Pralines.

First and foremost, Ms. Loretta was a faithful steward of God with the belief that if you “put God first, He will grant the wishes of your heart.” She shared her unwavering love and dedication for God and the city of New Orleans with everyone she encountered. And it was those dedications that led her to be the first African-American woman to own and operate a brick-and-mortar praline store.

She was a proud entrepreneur who advocated for local business owners, cultural and culinary arts, and civil liberties for all. Her daily joy was welcoming anyone who walked into her shop with a smile, a warm meal, and a heartfelt prayer.

She was a woman with incredible grace and moral fortitude. Her smile was healing, her hugs the warmest refuge, and her laughter was infectious. We could always turn to her for wisdom and solace, and her absence is wholly felt in our hearts.

Although she is no longer here with us in this realm, her beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us all. She will live on in us, in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness. Her legacy will live on in the world and continue to inspire.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every one for the outpouring of love. So many have been touched by Ms. Loretta’s extraordinary life. Her faith in God never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown her, she loved you back.

And while we mourn her loss, we celebrate her remarkable life and cherish the lessons she taught us. The Family will continue her legacy—representing the spirit of New Orleans and the heart of resilience—through intentional work, prayer, and service to others.

We Appreciate You,

Ms. Loretta’s Family