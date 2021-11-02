The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is back and better than ever, beginning this weekend

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Renaissance Festival kicks off Saturday at 10:00 a.m. And, this year, the festival is in full force.

“We have the full complement. We are able to open, have alcohol this year—that’s a popular question we’ve been getting,” says Alvon Brumfield, entertainment director of the festival.

The entertainment line-up at Ren Fest is as packed as ever for 2021, with multiple stages, attractions, games, shops, and food.

“We have jousting. We have music. We have food. We have storytellers, jugglers, fire-eaters, comedians, bagpipers,” lists Brumfield.

There is so much going on at the festival, even the director can be surprised, especially when it comes to food.

“We always have something unique. They haven’t told me what the unique thing this year is going to be,” says Brumfield. “But we’ve had pickle dogs. We’ve had chocolate-covered bacon. We’ve had deep-fried Twinkies.”

And, if you aren’t that adventurous, there’s always the popular turkey legs.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival starts Saturday, November 6, and is open weekends until December 12 from 9:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is located on 16 acres in Hammond at 46468 River Road.

Tickets can be purchased on the Louisiana Renaissance Festival website.