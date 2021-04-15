THE LATEST: Six rescued, others still missing after 129-foot commercial ship capsized off Louisiana coast

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) After treacherous weather Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard is still looking for missing crew members of a capsized lift boat in the Grand Isle.

Kenny Lopez spoke with the fiance of one of the crew members who is still missing.

The search continues Wednesday for 12 missing crew members of a 129 commercial lift boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 19 crew members were on board, 6 alive, one dead.

“I got a call, that said the boat went under.”

The U.S. Coast Guard continues search and rescue efforts after a 129-foot commercial lift boat, the seacor power capsized, eight miles south of Port Fourchon.

In all, 19 crew members were on board, 6 were rescued, 1 was found dead and 12 are still missing.

Marion Cuyler’s fiance Chaz Morales,a crane operator is one of the crew members still missing.

“I just want him home. His mom wants him home, he’s a father to three kids, we need him home.”

Home was where Morales was supposed to be yesterday when his work boat capsized, but he chose to work overtime.

“My heart just sank, and it’s been chaos and panic ever since then.”

“Driving around trying to find answers, something to go off of, we are desperate to know where our loved ones are at.”

Cuyler’s still holding out hope that her fiance’s still alive.

“We don’t know and not knowing is the absolute worst.”

“I got to believe in my heart, he’s ok.”

There are several good samaritans that are helping with rescue efforts.

Kenny Lopez, KLFY News 10.