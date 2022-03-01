KENNER (WGNO)— The Lundi Gras festivities got off to an early start today in Kenner’s Rivertown. Two krewes Argus and Zulu kicked things off with their traditional toast and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez was there.

Hail Argus! Hail Zulu! Two Mardi Gras organizations came together for a 24-year time-honored tradition of greetings and toasting in Kenner’s Rivertown.

“There are no parish lines when it comes to Mardi Gras,” Lee Giorgio, 2022 King of Argus said.

“What’s important is these two beautiful organizations continue to carry on the history and tradition of Mardi Gras,” 2022 Zulu King Randolph “Rudy” Davis said.

Kings and Queens from both Argus and Zulu second-lined through the streets, greeting all these happy people all on a Lundi Gras day.

“It is a glorious day. The sun is shining,” 2022 Zulu Queen Crystal Monique Guillemet said.

“So exciting this day is finally here. We had to wait long enough, 2022 Queen of Argus Britney Kelly said.

Argus’ theme this year is “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” while Zulu’s theme is “Zulu Salutes Divas and Legends.”

“So excited we can all come back in fellowship,” 2022 Queen Zulu Crystal Monique Guillemet said.

“The cultures of both have a rich history, so coming together so we can appreciate each other,” 2022 King of Argus Lee Giorgio said.

Both Argus and Zulu roll tomorrow morning. Argus rolls on Veterans in Metairie tomorrow at 10 a.m., while Zulu rolls in New Orleans starting at 8 a.m.