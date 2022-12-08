METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Grinch stepped away from his day job, to visit his little fans.

On Wednesday (Dec. 7th ), the star of the Broadway show that will soon be at the Saenger Theater, stole hearts and spread Christmas cheer at the Jefferson Parish East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

He spent some time reading Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to the children, while promoting the upcoming musical performances.

The Dr. Seuss “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” musical tour will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20.

To see more of the Grinch this holiday season, and information about tickets to Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas musical, go to the Saenger Theater’s website.