MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday.

According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell at the Many Christmas Parade this afternoon after concerned citizens “reported” the Grinch was causing a disturbance and throwing garlic into the crowd.

The Grinch, a fictional character who has historically disliked Christmas festivities, was also comically “suspected” of stealing items from a local business yesterday.

Sheriff Mitchell said, in the statement released by the sheriff’s department on Facebook, he was able to locate the Grinch and take him into custody.

Post comments indicate that residents are pleased the less-than-cheerful creature will not be allowed to disrupt the remainder of the holiday season in Sabine Parish.

Grinch Mugshot 1, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Grinch Mugshot 2, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

Grinch Mugshot 3, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Grinch is most likely snoring uncomfortably at the Sabine Parish Detention Center, where he has been fictionally booked on misdemeanor charges.

More than 1300 responses to the hilarious post relaying the capture of the Grinch indicate that residents of the parish are grateful the Grinch has been “apprehended.”