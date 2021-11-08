The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts partners with Louisiana Office of Tourism and Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

The Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser have been announced as a major sponsor of the The Pot & the Palette Cookbook II in an effort to support Louisiana culture and traditions.

The Pot & the Palette Cookbook. Courtesy of Amazon.com

November 8, 2021 (NEW ORLEANS, La.) – The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA) recently announced the theme for this year’s Visual Arts and Songwriting Contest – “Louisiana’s Culinary Heritage,” resurrecting the widely popular theme from the foundation’s 2013 Arts Contest. The 2022 contest winners will share $25,000 in college scholarships and have their artwork and/or song lyrics featured in GRFA’s second cookbook, The Pot & the Palette Cookbook II.

“The Pot & the Palette Cookbook is a wonderful representation of Louisiana art and cuisine, and we’re excited to expand the collection with our second cookbook and showcase new artwork, songs and amazing Louisiana recipes! We are thrilled to have the support of the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for the second volume of our successful cookbook” said Jacques Rodrigue, Executive Director of GRFA.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of The Pot and the Palette Cookbook II, which is being produced by the George Rodrigue Foundation for the Arts,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This provides us with another unique opportunity to promote Louisiana as a wonderful cultural and culinary travel destination that will Feed Your Soul. With an assortment of recipes from 100 Louisiana chefs, this cookbook provides a lasting representation of our state’s culture, art, unique culinary traditions, local ingredients and music. What says Louisiana more than great food and great music in a place where we treat you like family?”

Louisiana is an international culinary melting pot and has reflected a cultural history of adventurous cuisine for many centuries. Statewide, we boast excellent restaurants, festivals and food-focused events. Uniquely, Louisiana yields seafood, wild game and produce, providing home cooks and chefs with a wide variety of fresh local ingredients. These indigenous resources complement Louisiana’s cultural “gumbo” of French, Spanish, African, Italian and German flavors, influencing the food we “live to eat.” Through the partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser the goal is to showcase Louisiana as a travel and culinary destination, and encourage new visitors to come and experience all that Louisiana has to offer.

The Pot & the Palette Cookbook II (based on the original 2013 The Pot & the Palette Cookbook) will feature recipes from Louisiana chefs, musicians and local celebrities alongside illustrations and song lyrics from this year’s Arts and Songwriting Contest winners. The cookbook will debut in Fall 2022.

For more information on GRFA’s 2022 Art/Songwriting contest and The Pot & the Palette Cookbook II, please visit www.rodriguefoundation.org.