NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Louisiana continues to fight environmental changes, coastal leaders are gathering here for the biennial “State of the Coast” conference.

Featuring keynote talks on the effect of climate change on Louisiana’s coast, the 3-day conference will be a forum for information on the conditions of Louisiana’s coastal communities, environment, and economy.

This year’s theme, “Together Again,” highlights the importance of scientists, landowners, land managers, local officials, industry and business leaders, students, and residents of coastal communities connecting to share ideas to save the coast.

Speakers will include Governor John Bel Edwards, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and author Mike Tidwell. Each will discuss the role they play in protecting the coast.

At the end of the conference, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana will host a Coastal Issues Candidate Forum, open to the public, for gubernatorial candidates.

The conference will be held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, starting on Wednesday, May 31st and ending on Friday, June 2nd.

Latest Posts: