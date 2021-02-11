The Bridge Center for Hope makes history as the first adult crisis center in EBR & state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bridge Center for Hope, the first-ever adult crisis receiving center in East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana, is proud to announce the facility’s grand opening on Thursday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

The facility is designed as a short-term crisis stabilization center to treat individuals 18 years or older experiencing a mental health crisis and/or substance use challenge.

“The original idea for this facility was formed in 2016 to fill the void of quality care for individuals in crisis. And through the help of many individuals over the years, this vision has become a reality,” stated Executive Director Charlotte Claiborne. “After facing many obstacles and challenges, we persevered, and we are so pleased to now offer services to those in need and to support our community of East Baton Rouge Parish.”

The Bridge Center for Hope’s Board of Directors selected RI International (RI) to operate the facility. The center will employ RI’s “no wrong door” approach where anyone experiencing a crisis is welcomed, whether they walk in on their own, are escorted by loved ones, referred by a provider agency or transferred by first responders or law enforcement. They will also utilize RI’s successful “Crisis Now” model, which is an evidence-based nationally endorsed approach to crisis care that prevents suicides, provides immediate help for those in distress, reduces the cost of care, and reduces the strain on emergency rooms, prisons, and law enforcement.

The Bridge Center for Hope consists of four units and will operate six programs. The programs will include a Mobile Response Team for community-based crisis intervention, a 23-hour crisis stabilization unit, a 16-bed short-term psychiatric unit, a 16-bed substance use detoxification unit, a 16-bed center-based respite unit, and a care management team that will provide navigation and linkage for guests to outpatient services and appropriate community resources post discharge from the facility.

The Bridge Center for Hope facility is located at 3455 Florida Blvd, across from the Baton Rouge General Mid City campus. The center will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone 18 years or older regardless of income or insurance. For more information and to stay informed of news about The Bridge Center for Hope, please visit brbridge.org.