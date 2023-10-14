LOUISIANA (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than your typically domestic brand offers, let alone their potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In Louisiana, Khalid ranked Amber, 4.5% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. This American Amber / Red Lager comes from the folks at Abita Brewing Company in Covington who describe it as a combination of pale and caramel malts mixed with German Perle hops. The company describes the beer as, “the first beer offered by the brewery and continues to be our leading seller.”

Not all reviews agree with Khalid’s choice. Amber only has a 7.9 score on Beer Advocate, which currently ranks Double Dry-Hopped Ghost In The Machine as the top beer in Louisiana. Amber is also rated 3.43/5 on Untappd