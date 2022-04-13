NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, the ‘Zipper Merge’ has come up in conversation.

In 2019, it was about improper zipper merging.

Two years later and DOTD was back at it again reminding motorists that this method can be beneficial to motorists.

Fast forward to 2022, and this time the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is jumping into the fray.

While giving their two cents about this method, STPSO is having some fun too.

This fun message with a purpose was posted on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: