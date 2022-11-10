RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. This crash claimed the life of 82-year-old Mattie Witmer of Bon Wier, TX.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Spark, driven by Witmer, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Witmer failed to stop at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 113 and was struck by a northbound 2017 GMC Sierra.

Witmer, who seatbelt usage is unknown, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. On November 9, 2022, Troop E was notified that Witmer had succumbed to her injuries.

The Chevrolet had two additional passengers, who seatbelt usage is also unknown, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 51 fatalities.