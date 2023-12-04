CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A Texas man is dead after an altercation inside a vehicle leads to the man being hit by traffic on I-10.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a report early Monday morning of a pedestrian hit in the westbound lane of I-10 west of Crowley.

A preliminary investigation shows two people in a vehicle traveling west became involved in a physical altercation. The driver stopped the vehicle on the shoulder, the rear passenger and the driver got out of the vehicle and began fighting again. At some point during the second altercation, the person who was the rear passenger was hit by a 2003 Pontiac while in the middle of the right westbound travel lane and then hit a second time by a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck.

David Valladares, 44 of San Benito, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The drivers of the Pontiac and the Peterbilt both submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.

