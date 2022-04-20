TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at a local shopping center last month is recovering, but his life will never be the same.

“He’s paralyzed from the chest down,” said Maria Vargas, a friend of the family. “He’s doing his therapy, learning how to get around with the help of others of course.”

Hugo Chavez was hit by a stray bullet on March 25 while using a self-service ice machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot.

A roofer by trade, the 33-year-old was the sole provider for his family. Now, he is unable to work to support his wife and six-month-old son. Friends are holding fundraisers to help with the family’s expenses and medical bills.

The family also started a GoFundMe page and are hoping to raise $20,000.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Benjamin Jacobs with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and deadly conduct in the shooting. A second man, 21-year-old Latavion Quintae Larry, is charged with deadly conduct

Both men are being held in the Bowie County jail with bail exceeding $1 million each.