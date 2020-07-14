Teenagers and young adults highest in the state for COVID-19

(KLFY)- COVID-19 cases are increasing among young adults.

Dr. Stephen Cannon with Crowley Primary Care says those cases may be driving the spread in older individuals.



“I still say predominately it’s the older population that do poorly however we do currently have a 40-year-old needing ventilator care,” Cannon says.



Louisiana’s COVID-19 cases are trending up.

The 18-29 and 30-39 age groups are the highest in the state testing positive.

Dr. Cannon says this is concerning.



“I think what we are seeing in the community is teenagers and young adults affected,” continues Cannon.



He says tracing indicates that teenagers and young adults are the main group ultimately infecting older individuals.

Cannon adds, “This 2nd peak, we can trace it back. Teenagers got together, brought it home to their parents who brought it to grandparents.”



As COVID-19 continues to spread around the state, Dr. Cannon stresses the importance of following CDC guidelines to protect yourself and those around you.



Cannon adds, “One person not doing the right thing can trigger a spread in the community.”



Dr. Cannon reminds everyone you can simply stay safe by wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing safe social distances.