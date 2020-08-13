Teachers, students at Dr. John Ochsner school quarantined after COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS – Half a dozen teachers and 75 students at a local elementary school are all under quarantine after a first grade student tested positive for COVID-19.

The six staff members at Dr. John Ochsner Discovery school were in a classroom with the infected student, resulting in their quarantine. The entire 75-student first grade class has been quarantined for two weeks, although the school says that was caused by a staffing issue.

“It has been confirmed that three students at three of the Discovery Health Sciences Academy campuses have tested positive for COVID-19,” Head of School Patty Glaser said. “Parents were immediately notified, and Discovery is working closely with our partner, Ochsner Safe Return to Schools team to adhere to our plan of action in the event this would occur. A first grader has tested positive at the Dr. John Ochsner Discovery (DJOD) campus. Six staff members were in the room for longer than 15 minutes and needed to quarantine. The DJOD first grade class of 75 students were placed under quarantine for two weeks due to staffing issues, not exposure.”

More COVID-19 cases have been connected to the school, but those cases have not affected other students, according to the school.

“Two middle school students tested positive, but were not at school long enough to warrant quarantine,” Glaser said. “All students, teachers and staff have been following safety procedures and guidelines set forth by Discovery’s Strong Start plan, state and CDC guidelines. We have been planning vigorously for when this might occur, and have worked closely with Ochsner to put our plan into place for the safety of our students, teachers and staff. We are notifying faculty and staff daily as needed.”