SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “By erasing the hate, we make the world a better place.”

Those are the words that Micah Harold, Owner of Red Handed Tattoo, repeats often as he explains why he chooses to use his gift for tattooing to help neighbors in need erase markings that remind them of ugly parts of their past.

“(I) donated my time to the Philadelphia Center where my mom worked for many years and dedicated my time to, you know, those social endeavors that I shared with my mom,” Harold said. “But as a tattooer, I was able to do something different.”

That something different comes in the form of covering up tattoos that proudly display parts of people’s lives they would rather forget. Including the brand of a pimp or sex trafficker.

Angela Henderson of Project Celebration said that these brands are one of many red flags that can be an indication that a person is under the control of a trafficker.

“Some of the red flags are if it’s a minor, having excessive amount of cash, having goods and services that, you know, they can’t afford, being very squeamish or scared to speak with another person in a room who’s usually the trafficker, sometimes branding,” Henderson said. “But, you know, that’s not for everyone because a lot of people have tattoos. So sometimes the branding in different jewelry that the guys usually tag, they’re people that traffic with.”

That is where Harold and his art have found a place to erase the hateful memories left by human trafficking.

“If you have hate speech on your body. If you have gang signs on your body if you have a pimp’s brand on your body if you’ve had surgery and you need an areola tattooed on your body, you can come here and we will do it for free,” Harold said.

For him lending a helping hand to the most vulnerable members of our community who are largely ignored is a priceless and selfless act.

“These things are gratifying in ways that money can’t even touch. My path was both dictated by the people in my community who needed that help and the people who I observed might have fallen on hard times and just need a hand coming up. Or, you know, people who didn’t have anywhere else to go.” Harold said.

While Harrell acknowledges that his art has afforded him a life that many would trade for he knows that money is not a cure-all for society’s ills.

“Throwing money at the problem hasn’t worked so far. Let’s try, let’s try something different. Let’s try throwing some affection. Let’s try throwing some understanding their way. I feel that I’m the lucky one to be able to be able to do this.”