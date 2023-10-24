TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tallulah Fire Department was dispatched to a fire located on the 1400 block of Florida Street in the early hours of Sunday, October 22.

According to fire officials the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered severe injuries.

Neighbors say a passerby stepped in to help the victim. Jessie Kyle, who lives across the street from the victim’s house, said the blaze woke him up.

“I just kept hearing a popping loud sound. I told my wife, I said, ‘I don’t know if someone is trying to break into the house or worse, so I’m going to get up and see.’”

Fire Chief Harold Allen said the fire started in the kitchen area. He says the man was cooking when the stove caught fire.

“By the time I got out, the fire truck was out here,” explained Kyle. “And they were in the process of trying to put the fire out. And after I found out that he was out of the house, it gave me a sign of relief knowing that he was not in that burning house.”

When the first responder arrived at the scene, both the victim and the man who assisted him, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Kyle describes the victim as a kind and hardworking man.

“He is the type of person that you love to have in your neighborhood because he is a people person. He helped everybody. I wish we had more people in the neighborhood as we are, as we come together, and we try to help one another.”

Firefighters worked to put out the fire quickly and prevent flames from spreading to nearby homes. Kyle says he is glad to see his neighbor alive.

“It’s a blessing because he is alive. That gives him another chance at life.”

The victim remains in the hospital for further treatment.