TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just one day after New Year’s Day, the Tallulah Fire Department responded to three structure fires within miles away.

Tallulah firefighters first responded to the 900 block of Carroll Street for a structure fire at 6:02 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

Tallulah Fire Chief, Harold Allen, spoke to KTVE about their immediate response and how this will rate their performances in the future.

“We discovered the resident of the structure. He had gotten out of the structure, but we didn’t know that he was even there. He was sitting under a tree with a blanket.”

At 6:36 a.m., another engine from the station was dispatched to a second fire across town in the 100 Block of Chester Drive.

“Personnel responded to that fire and brought that one under fire and control within the first 15 minutes. We managed to stop the fire in the front porch of the building, so the only damage to it was in the front.”

Again at 8:20 a.m., the Tallulah Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Second Street for smoke in a residence. No injuries were reported.

“Fortunately, it was as bad as we thought it was going to be. The lady was cooking and then she left the pod unattended for a few minutes, and smoked the house up.”

Chief Allen says there is never an easy call. He says even when things go smoothly, you never know what is going to happen next. He says he feels proud his team stepped into the challenge.

“I’m proud of my guys, they put a lot into it. A lot of them are volunteers, so there is no real pay in it for them.”

The Tallulah Fire Department recently dropped to Class 4. Allen says these kinds of immediate responses will help rate their performances and help keep property insurance rates.

Again, no injuries were reported. The first two fires remain under investigation. Chief Allen recommends everyone be vigilant when handling heater appliances during this time of year.