TAKE NOTE: Louisiana’s individual income tax filing deadline is next month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday, May 17 is the official federal income tax filing due date, according to the IRS.

Those are not the only taxes that residents of Louisiana have to take care of this year.

Mark your calendar, June 15 is the last date everyone can file their individual income tax in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue provided details about the filing of 2020 Louisiana state individual income tax returns below:

The deadline for filing 2020 Louisiana state individual income tax returns is June 15, 2021. The Louisiana Department of Revenue granted automatic filing and payment extensions to individual and business taxpayers due to severe winter weather that struck the state in February. The extension applies to income, excise, franchise, sales, severance and withholding taxes. Income & Franchise For income and franchise taxes, the extension applies to all taxpayers and paid tax preparers in Louisiana and Texas regardless of parish or county. The extended due date is June 15, 2021, for individual income, corporation income and franchise, fiduciary income, partnership and partnership composite tax returns and payments with original or extended due dates on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and before June 14, 2021. Excise, Sales, Severance & Withholding For excise, sales, severance and withholding tax returns and payments due on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and on or before Feb. 28, 2021, the automatic extended due date is March 31, 2021. This extension is available to all individual and business taxpayers in Louisiana, regardless of parish of residence. Read Revenue Information Bulletin 21-007 for more information, including a list of all sales, severance and excise tax returns and payments eligible for this relief.

If you have any questions about the tax process in Louisiana, visit Louisiana Department of Revenue.